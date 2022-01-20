Bakhtiari questionable for 49ers game, Cobb activated

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers will have one of his favorite targets back, but the availability of his blind side protector is once again in question.

David Bakhtiari made his season debut against the Lions in week 17, but has just practiced twice since. Head coach Matt LaFleur has said they are taking it a day at a time as Bakhtiari works his way back from a torn ACL. Officially Bakhtiari was listed as questionable on the final injury report released Thursday.

Meanwhile the Packers officially activated Randall Cobb from injured reserve, making him available for Saturday’s playoff game against the 49ers.

“Looking at the journey, it will mean everything. Just being able to come back definitely would be a storybook ending for this year. Everything that has happened throughout the season. For us to have so many guys that we lost, including myself, throughout the season. I haven’t seen the playoffs since 2016, so I’m really excited for the opportunity just to be out there and help contribute,” said Randall Cobb.

Cobb tore a core muscle right before halftime against the Rams in week 12, and had surgery soon after. He has been back on the practice field for a couple weeks, and Rodgers has signaled the return of his friend and wide receiver for a while now. Activating Cobb was a needed roster move in order to have him take the field in game action.

The same move will need to be made for pass rushers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus, who returned to practice earlier this week. LaFleur said if they are available that move would be made on Friday.

Still there is a lot of shuffling with players coming back from injuries. Like tackle Billy Turner who’s been out since suffering a knee injury against the Bears, and would move in front of veteran Dennis Kelly.

That’s just one of many decisions that will need to be made by LaFleur and the front office before Green Bay takes the field Saturday.

“It’s been very difficult. Especially if you do have players who are questionable and just the ripple effect each guy adds to some of the decisions you’re making. These are good problems to have that you feel confident in more than just your 48 guys. Unfortunately there’s going to be some guys that aren’t going to suit up that we’d love to have up on game day,” said Matt LaFleur.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.