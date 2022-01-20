Assembly passes legislation expanding availability of epinephrine auto-injectors

Advertisement

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The State Assembly voted to pass a measure increasing the availability of epinephrine auto-injectors today.

“Dillon’s Law 2.0″ revises the original Dillon’s law with “ease of use modifications”, according to a Wisconsin State Legislature news release. The original law allowed anyone with proper training and a prescription to carry epinephrine injectors in Wisconsin. “Dillon’s Law 2.0″ seeks to make epinephrine more easily available to trained individuals.

Dillon’s law is inspired by Dillon Mueller of Mishicot. Mueller was 18 when he died after a bee sting caused him to suffer a severe allergic reaction in 2014. No epinephrine was available.

“Dillon’s Law is especially important because it demonstrated life-saving legislation born from tragedy, and a continuing legacy,” State Sen. André Jacque (R-De Pere) said.

The proposal comes with support from various health care groups, including the Wisconsin Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons.

Next, the measure is expected to move to the full State Senate.

