Advertisement

Appleton task force releases final report on climate change

(WBAY photo)
(WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton task force created to focus on climate change is sharing its findings with a final report.

At a meeting Wednesday night, the Task Force on Resiliency, Climate Mitigation and Adaptation shared its report, which includes 50 action items it suggests the city follows to lessen the impact of climate change on the city and make Appleton more adaptable to the results of climate change (read the complete report here).

Among the 50 recommendations, the 10 most highly recommended by the task force members were:

  • Prioritize Green building certifications with new construction, including analysis during pre-design phase planning of the cost and return on investment of implementing a green rating system;
  • Stormwater management with the city’s hard surfaces, including porous or pervious pavement, rain gardens and green roofs to reduce runoff;
  • Modernize the city’s plumbing infrastructure to use low flow fixtures, stop leaks, and monitor and decrease water usage;
  • Establish land development policies to preserve woodlots, including standards of natural woodland spaces in residential zoning districts;
  • Expand and improve urban forest, including identifying streets with less tree cover and focus on areas with “tree inequity”;
  • Conserve and expand prairie landscape, including growing prairie plants and tall grasses on the terrace between curb and sidewalk;
  • Create a Climate Resiliency staff position to assist in city planning with an eye on mitigating climate impact and coordinating efforts with neighboring counties;
  • Establish a Climate Change advisory commission, made up of community members, to continue the work started by the task force;
  • Pass a resolution committing to renewable energy goals and transitioning to 100% renewable energy sources by 2040;
  • Promote renewable energy with small-scale energy sources for private properties -- including solar arrays, community solar projects, micro-wind and geothermal -- and neighborhood microgrids for energy distribution.

“I don’t know that there is a most important goal. I really think that we need to approach this by doing many different things, sort of all at the same time,” said Teresa Weglarz-Hall, a task force member and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh professor.

Now that the report has been created, the task force’s work is completed. That leaves the decisions of what happens with the report up to Appleton city leaders.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WBAY file photo)
Sheriff’s office: Aliyah Tritt, missing since early December, has been found
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A driver travels over the County J/Lawe St. roundabout. Jan. 17, 2022.
Man who drove over Kaukauna roundabout arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 15,000 new cases, 42 deaths
Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Complaint: Ashwaubenon shooting happened during argument over cat

Latest News

Dane County Sheriff's Office
Kaukauna man’s body found hidden in car in Dane County; victim identified
Sensory room at Oshkosh North High School
Oshkosh North students build sensory room
Appleton city seal
Appleton climate change task force makes final recommendations
Chuck Sepers attends an Appleton City Council meeting via video conference
Appleton hires health officer after lengthy search
Oshkosh North High School students in the sensory room they designed and built
Oshkosh North High School opens sensory room