Appleton hires new health officer after lengthy search

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A difficult search to fill Appleton’s health officer position is finally over.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, city council members approved the hiring of Charles “Chuck” Sepers Jr., Ph.D., who most recently held a similar position in Columbus, Nebraska.

This comes after a search that has lasted months.

“This has been one of the toughest searches we’ve undertaken as a city. Our H.R. director, who has been in the business over 20 years, has shared with me that this has been one of the toughest searches, but patience pays off,” said Mayor Jake Woodford.

The pandemic delayed the search at several points and even led to the previous health officer, Kurt Eggebrecht, delaying his retirement an extra year before finally stepping down this past June.

Cathy Spears serves on the board of health and was among those to interview Sepers for the job.

She said, “Kurt Eggebrecht was an outstanding health officer -- he was recognized nationally and throughout our state -- so he has big shoes to fill, and I’m confident that he will be able to fill them.”

Sepers has more than a decade of experience. He previously served as health officer for the East Central Health District Health Department in Nebraska. He holds a master’s and doctorate degrees in behavioral psychology “with an emphasis in community health and development” and another master’s degree in public health.

In a statement, Sepers said he plans on “addressing issues related to health equity, and expanding efforts related to health promotion.”

The city says some of his work in Nebraska focused on addressing health disparities by understanding and improving conditions for underserved populations, like minority and low-income populations.

Mayor Woodford added, “One of the things that really stood out about Chuck to me was his ability to slow down, listen and connect with people at a human level, and that gives me a lot of confidence that he’s going to be a good decision maker for us as a community.”

Sepers’s first day on the job will be February 14.

