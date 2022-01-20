Advertisement

Alabama man accused of killing mother, injuring 2 other relatives with sword, sheriff’s office says

By Brendan Kirby and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A man in Alabama was booked in jail Wednesday after being accused of killing his mother with a sword and injuring two other relatives in a “gruesome attack” Sunday.

Damien Winslow Washam, 23, walked with his head bowed and didn’t speak as he was taken from the hospital to jail.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Captain Paul Burch told WALA this is among the worst crimes he’s seen in his career.

“He had absolutely no remorse whatsoever,” Burch said. “Probably the most shocking part of it.”

Investigators say Washam used a “ninja-style” sword he recently had purchased to fatally stab his mother, 61-year-old Helen Nettles Washam, at their home.

He is also accused of cutting 52-year-old George Washington Nettles, his uncle who is bedridden from cerebral palsy, on the face. Authorities say he is in critical condition.

Washam allegedly cut his younger brother, Desmon Washam, on the wrist. He was treated at the scene and is expected to be OK.

According to Burch, the suspect has no criminal record or apparent history of mental illness, explaining investigators would explore the possibility that drugs may have played a role.

Burch said the sword, which has a blade measuring about 3 feet, likely was not very sharp, adding sword attacks are rare.

“I can only, maybe, think of one or two other times where there was a large sword-type weapon used, you know, in either an assault or homicide,” he said. “And this one’s even worse because the, you know, offender killed his mom, you know, with a sword.”

Washam left the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies spotted his car, but he refused to stop and led authorities on a pursuit.

Police deployed spike strips to stop Washam and found the sword used to kill his mother in the front seat of the vehicle.

Investigators say Washam used a “ninja-style” sword he recently had purchase to fatally stab...
Investigators say Washam used a “ninja-style” sword he recently had purchase to fatally stab his mother at their home.(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)

Washam tried to run away but was tased by a deputy. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries before being booked in jail Wednesday.

He faces several charges, including murder, attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Authorities say there are still a lot of unanswered questions that may have triggered or led up to this crime.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Complaint: Ashwaubenon shooting happened during argument over cat
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Kaukauna man’s body found hidden in car in Dane County; victim identified
(WBAY file photo)
Sheriff’s office: Aliyah Tritt, missing since early December, has been found
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 spread “critical” in 72 counties; 66 deaths reported, most in a month
Lance Stroud
Menasha man found “safe and healthy”

Latest News

In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
Damien Winslow Washam faces several charges, including murder, attempted murder and...
Man accused of murdering mother with sword now in jail
Dr. Anthony Fauci said some tweaks to the dosage is needed for some young children.
Approval of COVID-19 vaccine for young children may take another month, Fauci says
Police arrested and charged Kerry Lyn Caviasca with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and...
‘Just eat candy.’ Connecticut teacher left children home alone while she vacationed with boyfriend, arrest warrant says
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Study: Drug-resistant bacteria kill 1.2 million globally