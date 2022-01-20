Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Wildlife in wildfires

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When wildfires make national news we hear about the acres burned, houses destroyed, lives lost. But what about the animals?

Brad Spakowitz tells you what researchers found when they looked at 31 studies of animals during wildfires in North America and Australia.

Also, health news from space: NASA reveals another effect on astronauts’ bodies during long durations in space. Hopefully a solution is found before we go to Mars.

