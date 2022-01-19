Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs competing redistricting maps

Wisconsin redistricting
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Supreme Court justices are questioning whether political boundary lines drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers or someone else should be the enacted for the next decade.

The court was hearing redistricting arguments Wednesday.

The court is expected to issue a final decision within weeks to set the maps in time for candidates running for office this fall.

Justices have questioned attorneys about which of the submitted maps meet its criteria to make the fewest changes, including moving the fewest people and not splitting up communities. Liberal justices are asking if there are enough districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters.

