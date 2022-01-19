Advertisement

A WIND-CHILLY WEDNESDAY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Arctic air is oozing it’s way back into the Great Lakes. It’s being blown into Wisconsin by blustery west-northwest winds. Temperatures are tumbling back into the teens today and will likely hold fairly steady for most of the day. Wind chills will be hovering close to zero, but will fall deeper into negative territory tonight.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas WEST of the Fox Valley. That’s where later tonight and into tomorrow morning, wind chills will plunge into the twenties below zero. “Feel-like temperatures” will fall into the teens below zero across eastern Wisconsin. Our wind chills will be cold enough for frostbite to develop on exposed skin in less than half an hour. With that in mind, tonight and Thursday are now part of a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

The weather looks generally cold and dry through Friday. Our next chance of snow arrives on Saturday. Most of it will fall through the morning and midday hours. While the latest computer information seems to be slowing that weathermaker down a little bit compared to previous forecasts, the light snow will likely be gone by the Packers playoff game. Kickoff temperatures are projected to be in the upper half of the teens, with wind chills in the single digits. Yes, it’s going to be cold, but typical weather for any football game in Green Bay during this time of year.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 15-25 MPH

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Much colder and wind-chilly. Partly sunny. A few flurries. Some blowing snow. HIGH: 17

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Bitter cold. LOW: -4, with late wind chills of -10 to -30.

THURSDAY: Early wind chills of -10 to -30. Sunny and bitter cold. HIGH: 10 LOW: -9

FRIDAY: A frigid start with harsh chills. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 16 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Morning and midday snow showers. Mostly cloudy and a bit blustery. HIGH: 23: PACKERS KICKOFF: 17 LOW: 3

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns. Snappy cold. HIGH: 15 LOW: 0

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers. HIGH: 16 LOW: 1

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Wind-chilly. HIGH: 10

