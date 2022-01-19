Warning issued after needles found in garbage truck

DE PERE , Wis. (WBAY) - Most of us don’t think twice about what we put inside our garbage cans before we pull them to the curb, but the De Pere Public Works Department wants you to do just that.

The concerns come after crews discovered needles in one of De Pere’s city garbage trucks.

“Periodically we come across garbage that has needles in it,” says Tony Fietzer, street superintendent for the De Pere Public Works Department.

The most recent incident happened last month when Fietzer says his crews found needles in the back of one of the city’s garbage trucks.

“Nobody got poked, no, it was just something we came across during a cleanout of the vehicle that, hey, there was a couple of empty needles in the garbage truck as they were cleaning it out that could have caused an issue,” he says.

Fortunately, they didn’t cause an issue and those needles were then disposed of safely and properly, but it created an opportunity to remind people they really should care about what goes in their garbage.

Wednesday morning, the city took to Facebook, posting a reminder and showing people the safe way to dispose of sharps.

“Just thinking of placing it the empty laundry container, nice hard plastic container and taking that to a Walgreens or a CVS where they accept it,” says Fietzer. “Looking it up on the website, the safeneedlesdisposal.org can tell you where to take it. Don’t throw that into the garbage can.”

Whether the needles the city crews found were for medical use or related to the increasing drug problem in Northeast Wisconsin, there’s no way to know, but any contact with sharps poses major health risks.

Fietzer points out garbage service in the city is mostly automated, but people do still have to touch it.

“During the holidays, post-holidays, we do do an extra collection of overflow where staff has to get out and put overflow bags back in the cart and then dump, and brushing that bag up against a person’s leg or whatnot might expose themselves to harm’s way,” explains Fietzer.

And to maintain the department’s fleet, periodically a person manually washes out the trucks to clean up all the icky, smelly, nasty garbage squeezed out by the compacter and left stuck inside.

That’s how they found the needles this time and is why Fietzer hopes people will think twice about what they throw out come next garbage day.

“Really want (people) to think of the end user... of who is actually dealing with it and protecting that person as best you can,” he adds.

You can find safe places to dispose of needles here.

