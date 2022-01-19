Advertisement

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary raises $26,100 through #BettyWhiteChallenge

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary's proposal for multi-use facility in Bellevue
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay cat rescue raised $26,100 through the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, 151 N Broadway, says the money will cover the medical costs of up to 43 animals at the sanctuary.

Safe Haven cares for cats with special needs and disabilities. It is a non-profit, no-kill adoption center.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge was held Jan. 17--what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. The challenge encouraged social media users to donate to pet shelters in the name of the actress who was a great animal advocate.

Action 2 News spoke with the sanctuary about the importance of the challenge and Betty White’s legacy.

“Just seeing all these videos of her chilling with animals or in interviews just saying how much animals mean to her is literally so inspiring,” Eve Bridges, TikTok creator at Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay, shared. “Just to know how involved she was in animal activism, animal rights, zoos, and rescues, it’s awesome.”

CLICK HERE to donate to Safe Haven.

In another big drive, Oshkosh Area Humane Society raised more than $15,000 through the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

“We are so grateful to our compassionate community and we know Betty would be overjoyed at the outpouring of support,” reads a post on the OAHS Facebook page.

