Police looking to check welfare of Menasha man

Lance Stroud
Lance Stroud(Menasha Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha Police are attempting to locate and check the welfare of Lance Stroud.

Police say he was last seen in the 300 block of Second Street. He’s believed to be on foot.

Stroud is believed to be wearing a baseball cap and black Carhartt jacket.

If you have information, contact Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500 or Winnebago County Crimestoppers at (920) 231-TIPS (8477).

