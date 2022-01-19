Advertisement

Michigan man who traveled to Oshkosh for sex with a child gets 10 years in prison

Scott Sundberg, of Ishpeming, Mich., was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
Scott Sundberg, of Ishpeming, Mich., was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will spend 10 years in federal prison for driving to Oshkosh in hopes of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Scott Sundberg, 42, of Ishpeming, thought he was messaging the mother of the teenager. He sent “pornographic images of children engaged in explicit sexual activity” and expressed a desire to have sex with her 15-year-old daughter. He was actually communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer working with the FBI and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and officers were waiting when he arrived for the meeting at a local motel in August last year.

Sundberg pleaded guilty to a charge of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

He’s required to register as a sex offender, and when he gets out of prison he’ll be on supervised release for another 6 years.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WBAY file photo)
Sheriff’s office: Aliyah Tritt, missing since early December, has been found
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A driver travels over the County J/Lawe St. roundabout. Jan. 17, 2022.
Man who drove over Kaukauna roundabout arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 15,000 new cases, 42 deaths
Crews fight a house fire at an Appleton duplex. Jan. 18, 2022.
11 without a home after Appleton duplex fire causes $300,000 damage

Latest News

Chandler Halderson appears in court on January 19, 2022.
Prosecutors: Chandler Halderson created ‘web of lies’ through phony email addresses
School bus driver
DOT making it easier to become a school bus driver
N95 masks are better at filtering out the omicron variant of COVID-19 than cloth masks
DEBRIEF: Federal government releases at-home tests, N95 masks
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Kaukauna man’s body found hidden in car in Dane County
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee. (WLUC Photo)
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation filing bankruptcy, closing in Menominee