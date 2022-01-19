Michigan man who traveled to Oshkosh for sex with a child gets 10 years in prison

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will spend 10 years in federal prison for driving to Oshkosh in hopes of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Scott Sundberg, 42, of Ishpeming, thought he was messaging the mother of the teenager. He sent “pornographic images of children engaged in explicit sexual activity” and expressed a desire to have sex with her 15-year-old daughter. He was actually communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer working with the FBI and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and officers were waiting when he arrived for the meeting at a local motel in August last year.

Sundberg pleaded guilty to a charge of using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

He’s required to register as a sex offender, and when he gets out of prison he’ll be on supervised release for another 6 years.

