Kaukauna man’s body found hidden in car in Dane County

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WBAY) - The body of a 34-year-old Kaukauna man was found concealed in a car in Cambridge in Dane County Monday night. His name was not made public.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office was checking out a complaint about a woman asking people for money and a ride at a gas station. She showed a handgun and refused to follow deputies’ commands, but deputies were able to disarm her.

They located a car the woman was riding in parked outside a nearby grocery store and discovered a body. The sheriff’s office didn’t describe how the body was concealed but said evidence suggested the man died in a different location.

The Milwaukee Police Department was investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning on W. Fairmount Ave. That’s where they believe the man was fatally injured. Milwaukee police helped process evidence at the crime scene in Cambridge.

The woman, identified as 28-year-old Angelina Ruesch, from Hartland, is in the Dane County Jail on a probation hold. The sheriff’s office expects her to face charges of recklessly endangering safety, resisting while armed, disorderly conduct while armed, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Milwaukee police said they’re still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Police said they’re looking for additional suspects, and police know who they are.

Anyone with information that can help the investigations are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360. You can provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.