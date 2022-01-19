Advertisement

Group delivers whistleblower documents on clergy abuse

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An advocacy group working to end clergy abuse in Wisconsin has delivered thousands of documents from Wisconsin’s five Catholic dioceses to the state attorney general, documents it says show a systemic coverup of abuse.

The group says the documents were provided to Nate’s Mission by whistleblowers within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the Diocese of Madison, La Crosse, Green Bay and Superior.

The group handed boxes of documents to state Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday to further the investigation launched last year into clergy abuse. Kaul says the investigation continues, but no further information was available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

