Advertisement

Green Bay Police looking for man who violated felony parole

Gerald Benjamin Diamond
Gerald Benjamin Diamond(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for a man who violated terms of his felony parole.

Gerald Benjamin Diamond, 24, was last seen on the east side of Green Bay.

Police say there is no known information about Diamond having weapons. Police do not know if he is in a vehicle.

Diamond is 6′01″ with brown hair and brown eyes

If you see him, contact your local law enforcement agency. Do not make direct contact with him.

In Dec. 2020, Diamond’s parole was revoked in a heroin case.

Call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 or Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WBAY file photo)
Sheriff’s office: Aliyah Tritt, missing since early December, has been found
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A driver travels over the County J/Lawe St. roundabout. Jan. 17, 2022.
Man who drove over Kaukauna roundabout arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 15,000 new cases, 42 deaths
A driver was rescued after she sped across frozen river and took a selfie as car sunk. (Source:...
Driver speeds across frozen river, reportedly takes selfie as car sinks

Latest News

Nathan Lindstrom Nate's Mission
WATCH: Nate's Mission delivers documents
January 19 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Arctic air
Lance Stroud
Police looking to check welfare of Menasha man
Halderson trial resumes on Tuesday
WATCH LIVE: Prosecution could end its case in Halderson trial today