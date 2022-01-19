Green Bay Police looking for man who violated felony parole

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for a man who violated terms of his felony parole.

Gerald Benjamin Diamond, 24, was last seen on the east side of Green Bay.

Police say there is no known information about Diamond having weapons. Police do not know if he is in a vehicle.

Diamond is 6′01″ with brown hair and brown eyes

If you see him, contact your local law enforcement agency. Do not make direct contact with him.

In Dec. 2020, Diamond’s parole was revoked in a heroin case.

Call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 or Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867).

