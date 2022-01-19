FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR HARSH WIND CHILLS

We will be in a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the dangerously low wind chill values through Thursday morning. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for areas WEST of the Fox Valley until Noon Thursday. Wind chills are expected to tumble into the -10° to -30° range overnight. Dress in warm, loose-fitting layers and protect exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 20 to 30 minutes or less in these conditions.

Despite sunny skies Thursday, temperatures will struggle to warm after a frigid start. Highs top out in the high single digits and lower teens on Thursday with mid teens likely Friday as southerly winds develop. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through Friday afternoon, but clouds will increase late in advance of our next weathermaker.

Light snow showers are looking likely for Saturday morning... wrapping up by the afternoon. Any accumulation appears minimal with totals around 1″... possibly up to 2″ WEST. It should dry by kickoff at Lambeau for the Packers-49ers playoff game in the evening. Kickoff temps should be in the mid with low teens for the 2nd half. Wind chills will be in the single digits above and below zero.

A few flakes may occur Sunday as snow showers pass SOUTH of the Fox Cities. There’s a better chance for snow in Northeast Wisconsin with another weak clipper system on Monday. Light snow showers are expected and although it is preliminary, several inches of accumulation will be possible. Regardless of accumulation, another Arctic air mass is projected for the middle of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: SSW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear & cold. LOW: -4 (wind chills: -10 to -30)

THURSDAY: Sunny and bitter cold. Not as blustery. HIGH: 12 LOW: -9

FRIDAY: A frigid start with harsh chills. Mostly sunny, more clouds late. HIGH: 16 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: Morning and midday snow showers. Mostly cloudy and a bit blustery. HIGH: 23 PACKERS KICKOFF: 15 LOW: 4

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Light snow passes SOUTH. HIGH: 15 LOW: 0

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. HIGH: 19 LOW: 3

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds, blustery & colder. HIGH: 10 LOW: -6

WEDNESDAY: Harsh morning chills. Sunny, but bitter cold. HIGH: 11

