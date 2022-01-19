Enstrom Helicopter Corporation filing bankruptcy, closing in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Enstrom Helicopter Corporation is closing its doors after 64 years in operation.

Enstrom’s owners directed the company to declare Chapter 7 bankruptcy due to “several financial difficulties,” according to a news release.

“We’ve built more than 1,300 helicopters, operated in over 50 countries around the world,” Enstrom Director of Sales & Marketing Dennis Martin said.

Multiple groups expressed interest in buying Enstrom’s assets out of bankruptcy and restarting the company, Enstrom President Matt Francour said. “I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but I have a feeling we’ll be back.”

The Menominee facility will close on Friday, January 21. Technical support for Enstrom customers ceased Wednesday.

The company says it delivered its last two helicopters last month -- an order for Peru’s air force -- and stopped taking new parts orders earlier this month.

