Advertisement

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation filing bankruptcy, closing in Menominee

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee. (WLUC Photo)
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Enstrom Helicopter Corporation is closing its doors after 64 years in operation.

Enstrom’s owners directed the company to declare Chapter 7 bankruptcy due to “several financial difficulties,” according to a news release.

“We’ve built more than 1,300 helicopters, operated in over 50 countries around the world,” Enstrom Director of Sales & Marketing Dennis Martin said.

Multiple groups expressed interest in buying Enstrom’s assets out of bankruptcy and restarting the company, Enstrom President Matt Francour said. “I don’t know how, and I don’t know when, but I have a feeling we’ll be back.”

The Menominee facility will close on Friday, January 21. Technical support for Enstrom customers ceased Wednesday.

The company says it delivered its last two helicopters last month -- an order for Peru’s air force -- and stopped taking new parts orders earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WBAY file photo)
Sheriff’s office: Aliyah Tritt, missing since early December, has been found
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A driver travels over the County J/Lawe St. roundabout. Jan. 17, 2022.
Man who drove over Kaukauna roundabout arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 15,000 new cases, 42 deaths
Crews fight a house fire at an Appleton duplex. Jan. 18, 2022.
11 without a home after Appleton duplex fire causes $300,000 damage

Latest News

Chandler Halderson appears in court on January 19, 2022.
Prosecutors: Chandler Halderson created ‘web of lies’ through phony email addresses
School bus driver
DOT making it easier to become a school bus driver
N95 masks are better at filtering out the omicron variant of COVID-19 than cloth masks
DEBRIEF: Federal government releases at-home tests, N95 masks
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Kaukauna man’s body found hidden in car in Dane County