DOT making it easier to become a school bus driver
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is temporarily waiving part of the test to certify new bus drivers.
The department hopes to get more people behind the wheel by waiving a test on bus engines until at least April. Written and road tests remain the same.
The DOT says this move is to help schools strained by a shortage of school bus drivers.
The DOT is also asking nearly 1,000 former certified drivers to renew their licenses.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.