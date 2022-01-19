Advertisement

DOT making it easier to become a school bus driver

School bus driver
School bus driver(KCWY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is temporarily waiving part of the test to certify new bus drivers.

The department hopes to get more people behind the wheel by waiving a test on bus engines until at least April. Written and road tests remain the same.

The DOT says this move is to help schools strained by a shortage of school bus drivers.

The DOT is also asking nearly 1,000 former certified drivers to renew their licenses.

