Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ in biopic

By CNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - From playing Harry Potter in his youth to singing parodies of top 40 songs in a new biopic, Daniel Radcliffe is showing that he has serious range.

The British actor is set to portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Roku film about the comedy recording artist’s life.

The film, titled “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” will explore “every facet” of the singer’s life, according to a press release from Roku.

Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was “absolutely thrilled” about Radcliffe’s casting.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” Yankovic said in the statement. “I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about...
"Weird Al" Yankovic released a cheeky statement saying he was "absolutely thrilled" about Daniel Radcliffe being casted to play him in an upcoming biopic.(CNN via CNN Newsource)

The singer co-wrote the film, along with Eric Appel. Appel is also the director of the biopic, which is produced by Funny or Die and Tango.

Production is scheduled to start next month in Los Angeles.

It will be available exclusively on the Roku channel.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

(WBAY file photo)
Sheriff’s office: Aliyah Tritt, missing since early December, has been found
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A driver travels over the County J/Lawe St. roundabout. Jan. 17, 2022.
Man who drove over Kaukauna roundabout arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 15,000 new cases, 42 deaths
Crews fight a house fire at an Appleton duplex. Jan. 18, 2022.
11 without a home after Appleton duplex fire causes $300,000 damage

Latest News

There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
US begins offering 1 billion free COVID tests, but many more needed
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
3 cops face complex federal trial in George Floyd’s death
FILE - Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks...
U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
André Leon Talley, a former editor at large for Vogue magazine, speaks to a reporter at the...
Pioneering fashion journalist André Leon Talley dies at 73
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed the fight is not over and ridiculed Republican...
Raw Senate debate on voting bill unlikely to end filibuster