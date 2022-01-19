COVID-19 spread “critical” in 72 counties; 66 deaths reported, most in a month

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For the second week in a row, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the spread of the COVID-19 virus is “critically high” in all 72 counties. This should come as no surprise after a week of record case numbers since the state changed how new cases are submitted to the state’s reporting system last week, resulting in a flood of backlogged data.

Case numbers are equivalent to 4.2% of the state’s population testing positive in the last two weeks, according to the DHS’s weekly report, which shows a burden rate of 4,198.1 cases for every 100,000 residents.

Compared to two weeks ago, case numbers grew in about half of the state’s counties. Case numbers decreased in 3 counties: Ozaukee, Portage and Washington. The rest showed no significant change.

The DHS raised the death toll from COVID-19 to 10,648 -- 66 more than Tuesday. That’s the most death reports received in one day since December 21. The DHS says 65 of these deaths happened in the past 30 days. The state calculates an average 29 people died from COVID-19 every day in the last 7 days.

Almost 13,000 new coronavirus cases (12,909) were confirmed in the past 24-hour period. The rolling, 7-day average is up for a second day in a row to 18,473 cases per day. Waupaca County passed 10,000 total cases; Brown County crossed 63,000; Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties both passed 26,000.

The state says 1,239,094 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic started. Of these, 4.42% were hospitalized and 0.86% died. Death and hospitalization rates have gone down as the omicron variant caused a massive surge in cases. As we’ve written before, these percentages may be down, but smaller percentages of a much larger number still equal a lot of people hospitalized or dying.

We calculate the state averaged 230 hospitalizations for COVID-19 every day in the past week. That’s up from Tuesday, which had been the second-highest 7-day average in our records. DHS data show 221 more people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours. A total 54,746 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 so far during this pandemic.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 2,222 COVID-19 patients in hospitals yesterday, including 465 in ICU. Northeast health care region hospitals had 211 patients, including 43 in ICU. Fox Valley region hospitals have 164 patients, with 34 of them in ICU. We’ll get updated patient numbers later this afternoon.

Vaccinators reported another 15,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses (15,055) administered since Tuesday’s report. Once again, more than half of those (9,033) were booster shots. About 6,000 shots were divided almost equally between people getting their first dose of vaccine and people completing their vaccine series (there is some overlap between those numbers because some people get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

The state says 58.9% of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series, while 62.9% of Wisconsin’s population has received at least one vaccine dose. That includes 62% of women and girls and 55.3% of men and boys who’ve completed the vaccine series.

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 23.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/18.2% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 58.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/53.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 58.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 62.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.2% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 68.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 70.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/67.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.3% (+0.1) 60.7% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.0% (+0.1) 53.1% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 51.5% (+0.1) 48.5% Door (27,668) (NE) 77.8% 72.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.7% (+0.1) 51.4% Forest (9,004) 51.7% (+0.1) 48.5% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.7% 49.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.8% 53.2% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.9% 49.7% Langlade (19,189) 53.2% 50.6% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.5% 56.4% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.5% (+0.1) 49.6% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.7% (+0.1) 74.5% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.2% 49.6% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.2% (+0.1) 59.6% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.9% 44.7% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 61.7% (+0.1) 58.2% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.8% (+0.1) 51.9% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.3% 42.8% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.3% (+0.1) 57.5% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 292,626 (61.7%, +0.1) 276,613 (58.3%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 324,817 (59.1%, +0.1) 306,127 (55.7%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,671,171 (62.9%) 3,433,339 (58.9%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Late last week, the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System was changed to import data automatically from local and tribal health departments, which is clearing a backlog of cases and may still be causing irregularly high numbers.

Michigan’s numbers are cumulative from last Friday; data were not updated Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. *

Brown – 63,015 cases (+695) (318 deaths)

Calumet – 10,386 cases (+113) (82 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,282 cases (+200) (78 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 21,747 cases (+187) (252 deaths)

Door – 5,885 cases (+67) (44 deaths)

Florence - 686 cases (+5) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 26,114 cases (+391) (189 deaths)

Forest - 2,068 cases (+45) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,381 cases (+177) (34 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,603 cases (+42) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,949 cases (+93) (61 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,133 cases (+37) (37 deaths)

Langlade - 4,330 cases (+53) (51 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Manitowoc – 15,376 cases (+159) (127 deaths)

Marinette - 8,591 cases (+85) (86 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,437 cases (+117) (56 deaths)

Menominee – 1,625 cases (+28) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 8,487 cases (+96) (73 deaths)

Outagamie – 37,932 cases (+485) (282 deaths)

Shawano – 8,747 cases (+124) (101 deaths)

Sheboygan – 26,219 cases (+269) (190 deaths)

Waupaca – 10,083 cases (+109) (174 deaths)

Waushara – 4,252 cases (+61) (62 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 37,774 (+731) (290 deaths) (+2)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

