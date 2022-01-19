Advertisement

Charges being referred after “joke” bomb threat in Little Chute

The district has stayed open through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district has stayed open through the COVID-19 pandemic.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Little Chute intermediate and high schools were placed on hold Wednesday morning after a report of a bomb threat.

Fox Valley Police say the person responsible for the threat is cooperating with the investigation and charges are being referred to Outagamie County Juvenile Intake. Due to the person’s age, no name will be released.

Police were called to Little Chute High School and Intermediate School after a threat was reported to staff. Staff informed school administration and the school resource officer.

Both schools were placed on hold. School officials and officers located the source of the threat and determined it was not credible.

Police say the threat was made as “a joke.”

Officers searched school property and determined it to be safe. Classes resumed.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department received help from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Appleton Police Department K9 Unit and the Kaukauna Police Department.

Police responded to Little Chute schools in October after someone placed a call saying there might be an act of violence at the release of school. An anonymous person reported someone put packages around the intermediate and high school. Nothing was found.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WBAY file photo)
Sheriff’s office: Aliyah Tritt, missing since early December, has been found
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
A driver travels over the County J/Lawe St. roundabout. Jan. 17, 2022.
Man who drove over Kaukauna roundabout arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 15,000 new cases, 42 deaths
Crews fight a house fire at an Appleton duplex. Jan. 18, 2022.
11 without a home after Appleton duplex fire causes $300,000 damage

Latest News

Gerald Benjamin Diamond
Green Bay Police looking for man who violated felony parole
Nathan Lindstrom Nate's Mission
WATCH: Nate's Mission delivers documents
January 19 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Arctic air
Lance Stroud
Police looking to check welfare of Menasha man