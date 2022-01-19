Charges being referred after “joke” bomb threat in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Little Chute intermediate and high schools were placed on hold Wednesday morning after a report of a bomb threat.

Fox Valley Police say the person responsible for the threat is cooperating with the investigation and charges are being referred to Outagamie County Juvenile Intake. Due to the person’s age, no name will be released.

Police were called to Little Chute High School and Intermediate School after a threat was reported to staff. Staff informed school administration and the school resource officer.

Both schools were placed on hold. School officials and officers located the source of the threat and determined it was not credible.

Police say the threat was made as “a joke.”

Officers searched school property and determined it to be safe. Classes resumed.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department received help from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Appleton Police Department K9 Unit and the Kaukauna Police Department.

Police responded to Little Chute schools in October after someone placed a call saying there might be an act of violence at the release of school. An anonymous person reported someone put packages around the intermediate and high school. Nothing was found.

