Brown County offers genealogy classes for beginners

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Central Library wants to get you in touch with your roots while exploring the branches of your family tree. It’s offering free genealogy classes for beginners starting this Saturday, January 22, with classes continuing into April.

Classes will teach you how to investigate vital records; newspaper accounts, including obituaries; immigration records; the U.S. Census and more. You’ll also learn what to do with all of this information and how to archive it all. This year there are also bonus programs for the advanced genealogists.

The popular program is now in its 19th year. In the interview above, Chris Roth talks with local historian Mary Jane Herber on Action 2 News at 4:30 about how the program started, how it helps put a name to faces in old family photographs, and how it helps people discover their ancestry from other countries.

You’ll find a schedule of classes on the WBAY Community Calendar.

