BITTER WIND CHILLS TONIGHT & THURSDAY

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas WEST of the Fox Valley from 10 p.m. tonight through noon Thursday. Wind chill values are expected to tumble into the -10° to -30° range during this time. Tonight and Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the dangerously low wind chill values. Dress in layers and protect exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 20 to 30 minutes or less in these conditions.

We’ll enjoy lots of sun to close out the work week, the tradeoff being the cold air and low wind chill values. Highs top out around 10° on Thursday with milder mid teens likely Friday as southerly winds develop.

A weak front is likely going to produce some light snow Saturday morning into parts of Saturday afternoon. It should be over by kickoff at Lambeau for the Packers & 49ers game in the evening. Temperatures during the game look to be mainly in the mid to low teens with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero.

A few flakes may occur Sunday and there could be another weak clipper system on Monday that could produce a few snow showers. Both systems appear to be pretty minor. Yet another Arctic air mass is projected for the middle of next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-25 G30 MPH

THURSDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy, blustery, and cold. Some flurries possible NORTH. Chills: 0s & -0s. HIGH: 17

TONIGHT: Clear & cold. LOW: -4, with late wind chills of -10 to -30.

THURSDAY: Early wind chills of -10 to -30. Sunny and bitter cold. HIGH: 10 LOW: -10

FRIDAY: A frigid start with harsh chills. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 16 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Morning and midday snow showers. Mostly cloudy and a bit blustery. HIGH: 23: PACKERS KICKOFF: 15 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. A few flakes? HIGH: 15 LOW: 0

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers. HIGH: 19 LOW: 2

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Blustery & cold. HIGH: 10

