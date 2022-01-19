Advertisement

Appleton Public Library to move into former Best Buy store

Appleton Public Library
Appleton Public Library
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Public Library is making a temporary move.

Tuesday, the library board unanimously approved moving the library into the former Best Buy store on Kensington Dr. This was the last vote needed to make the move.

The library’s director said the site meets their needs -- space, cost-effectiveness, and being on a bus route -- while the downtown library on Oneida St. undergoes 18 months of renovations. Those renovations are expected to start in the spring.

Library leaders say there will be parking available, though they’re working out details with the city.

They’ll also set up a way for people to drop off library items without going inside if they don’t want to.

The library director says people should expect a scaled-down experience compared to the current library, emphasizing access to the library’s collection and technology.

Right now the building at 2411 Kensington Dr. is being used as a community COVID-19 testing site, but city officials say that’s expected to close on February 25.

