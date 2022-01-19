Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Dimming the sun

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The world is warming up. We’ve been reporting on global warming for how long now?

The main approach to reduce global warming has been to reduce greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere. But some scientists are proposing another idea: What if we dim the sun?

Brad Spakowitz discusses some of their ideas for reducing the amount of sunlight reaching the earth. He also explains other scientists’ argument why these are bad ideas.

Watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES and you decide.

