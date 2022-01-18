Advertisement

What to know about the COVID-19 testing site in Appleton

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As we continue to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, the demand remains high for testing.

ThedaCare and the City of Appleton invited Action 2 News This Morning inside the large testing site at the former Best Buy store located at 2411 S. Kensington Dr.

There is no need to make an appointment for the PCR test. Those seeking a rapid test are required to make an appointment due to short supply.

The Best Buy site offers testing Monday-Friday. Rapid testing is available from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Results are available in about 15 minutes. Again, appointments are required for rapid testing.

PCR testing is 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Those results can take several day.

CLICK HERE to find additional COVID-19 testing facilities.

Testing is free and available to all people who have symptoms and those who may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

ThedaCare says it has been working with state and local health officials to coordinate testing sites and dates.

The hospital system announced Monday that it was deferring non-urgent elective surgeries due to a record number of COVID-19 patients at its seven hospitals.

SCHEDULE A TEST: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1.2 million in Wisconsin tested positive
Packers logo
Packers announce ticket and prize giveaways ahead of divisional playoff
ThedaCare speaks on "serious surge” of COVID-19 cases
ThedaCare postpones non-urgent elective surgeries due to COVID patient surge
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback...
Packers to face 49ers in NFC Divisional Round Saturday night
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change

Latest News

Chairs on desks in De Pere classroom
De Pere School Board maintains masking mandate for grades 4k-6 amid COVID-19 surge
Broccoli
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The most nutritious broccoli recipe
ThedaCare speaks on "serious surge” of COVID-19 cases
ThedaCare postpones non-urgent elective surgeries due to COVID patient surge
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1.2 million in Wisconsin tested positive