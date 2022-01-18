What to know about the COVID-19 testing site in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As we continue to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, the demand remains high for testing.

ThedaCare and the City of Appleton invited Action 2 News This Morning inside the large testing site at the former Best Buy store located at 2411 S. Kensington Dr.

There is no need to make an appointment for the PCR test. Those seeking a rapid test are required to make an appointment due to short supply.

The Best Buy site offers testing Monday-Friday. Rapid testing is available from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Results are available in about 15 minutes. Again, appointments are required for rapid testing.

PCR testing is 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Those results can take several day.

CLICK HERE to find additional COVID-19 testing facilities.

Testing is free and available to all people who have symptoms and those who may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

ThedaCare says it has been working with state and local health officials to coordinate testing sites and dates.

The hospital system announced Monday that it was deferring non-urgent elective surgeries due to a record number of COVID-19 patients at its seven hospitals.

SCHEDULE A TEST: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/

