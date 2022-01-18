Two dead, five injured in Kenosha apartment fire

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Two people are dead and five others have been injured in a fire at a senior apartment complex in Kenosha.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder says the fire started at the Saxony Manor apartments about 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Two people died in the fire and five others are hospitalized. Two of the five injured have life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials say 10 other residents were able to get out safely and are currently displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

