TEMPERATURES TURNING FRIGID ONCE AGAIN

Some flakes and/or drizzle may continue across parts of Northeast Wisconsin into the evening hours, but any steadier snow will end. Arctic air returns tonight, and it’ll hang around until the weekend. Mild temperatures continue through the evening, but readings will drop quickly after midnight as a brisk northwest wind develops. Lows should dip to around 10° by sunrise.

Temperatures won’t warm much through the day; with highs Wednesday ranging from the single digits NORTH to the mid teens elsewhere. Morning wind chills could be in the teens below zero, with feels like temps in subzero territory for a good chunk of the day. A few flakes may linger across northern areas. Skies should clear for good at night, and frigid temperatures can be expected.

Temperatures fall below zero Thursday morning with wind chills ranging from -10 to -20... some spots in north-central WI may be even colder. Despite sunny skies Thursday, highs will struggle to get back to 10 degrees. With clear skies and lighter winds at night, it should be even colder with negative teens for lows at night.

Temperatures will moderate slightly for Friday afternoon with highs back into the middle teens and lows close to 10° (above zero) that night. Clouds thicken late Friday in advance of a round of light snow by Saturday morning. Snow showers are possible into the early afternoon; however, the snow should be gone by the time the Packers kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s going to be chilly for this weekend’s playoff game, but not abnormally cold for this time of year. In fact, after Tuesday, Saturday is probably the “mildest” day in the extended forecast. Kickoff temperatures will be in the teens, with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NW 15-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening flakes and mist, mostly cloudy. Temps drop quickly after midnight. LOW: 10 (subzero chills)

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun. A few flakes NORTH. Blustery. HIGH: 15 LOW: -5 (chills -10 to -20)

THURSDAY: Sunny, but bitter cold. Brisk at times with subzero chills all day. HIGH: 9 LOW: -10

FRIDAY: A frigid start with harsh chills. Mostly sunny, more clouds late. HIGH: 15 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Light snow showers into the early afternoon. Mostly cloudy and brisk. HIGH: 21 PACKERS KICKOFF: 15 LOW: 3

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Snow showers pass southwest. HIGH: 14 LOW: 2

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty snow showers... especially south. HIGH: 15 LOW: 0

TUESDAY: Frigid and blustery with a mix of sun and clouds. Harsh chills. HIGH: 9

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.