Suspected intoxicated driver hits Green Bay squad at crash scene

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspected intoxicated driver crashed into a Green Bay Police squad car Saturday morning, officers say.

On Jan. 15, at 2:30 a.m., officers were on scene of a crash in the 1300 block of Main St. An officer parked a marked squad a short distance behind the crash to protect the accident scene and the people involved. Police say emergency lights were activated.

During the investigation, a suspected intoxicated driver rear-ended the marked squad. No one was inside the police vehicle and no one was hurt.

Police remind drivers about the dangerous of driving while intoxicated and the legal consequences. They recommend using the Safe Ride Program or a designated driver.

“If the above driver had done either of these things on Saturday morning, it would have prevented an accident and a OWI arrest,” police say.

Operating While Intoxicated results in: • Increased risk-taking (speeding, failure to wear a seat belt, recklessness) • Decreased attention and ability to concentrate • Poor judgement and decision making • Slowed reaction time and lack of coordination • Increased likelihood of having an accident The legal ramification of drinking & driving: • Driving license suspended/revoked • Fines/court costs (WI average >$3500) • Loss of job/or professional license • OWI causing injury is a FELONY

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.