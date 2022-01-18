Snowplow businesses struggling due to lack of snow

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - A lack of snow this season has created a struggle for snow plowing businesses.

While the dustings of snow we’ve seen have added up to an average snow year thus far, the area hasn’t had any big storms, or accumulation of snow to clear.

“I think we got four inches that one storm. but it melted right away,” Joe Troiber, the project manager for Appleton Snow Removal said.

Snowplow workers say the lack of work is leaving them bored and their pockets empty. For some plow businesses, little snow makes for layoffs.

“That’s our winter revenue so we are missing out on a lot of money,” Troiber said.

“They are laid off, unfortunately, that’s just the nature of this business. so yeah, being able to get them out and there to keep working and making their normal pay is important,” Jeremey Stryhn with Lowney’s Landscaping explained.

Businesses tell Action 2 News this is the second year in a row they’ve struggled. Last year the area saw less than a foot of snow.

Today businesses say all they can do to keep employees occupied is give them busy work.

Action 2 News’ Keith Gibson said it’s a problem that could resolve soon, as the Appleton area is expecting snow on Saturday.

“Yeah there’s nothing we can do about it except to keep watching the forecast, but it’s not looking pretty,” Troiber said.

Plows want to remind drivers when they are out to give them space to work.

