Advertisement

SNOW WINDING DOWN, ARCTIC AIR RETURNS TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The steady snow that has affected our northern areas is on the way out but some flakes and/or drizzle may continue into the evening hours. Watch for slick spots on roads in locations that got in on the snow today. Temperatures will be warming into the mid 30s from the Valley southward today.

Arctic air returns tonight and it’ll hand around for the rest of the work week. Highs Wednesday look to range from the single digits to mid teens with wind chills below zero a good chunk of the day. A few flakes may linger, especially across the north.

Temperatures fall below zero Thursday morning with wind chills even colder, perhaps in the -10° to -30° range. Highs Thursday under sunny skies will probably max out in the single digits to around 10°. The actual air temperatures may be in the teens below zero Thursday night.

We’ll come out of the arctic air somewhat on Saturday with a round of light morning and midday snow. However, the snow should be gone by the time the Packers kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s going to be chilly for this weekend’s playoff game, but not abnormally cold for this time of year. Kickoff temperatures will be in the teens, with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-25 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-25+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON. Lingering flakes and drizzle. Mild & breezy. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Evening flakes and mist. Falling temperatures after midnight. LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A few flakes NORTH. Blustery with subzero wind chills HIGH: 15 LOW: -5

THURSDAY: Early wind chills of -10 to -25. Sunny and bitter cold. HIGH: 9 LOW: -11

FRIDAY: A frigid start with harsh chills. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 15 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: Morning and midday snow showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 21: PACKERS KICKOFF: 15 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. A few flakes? HIGH: 15 LOW: 5

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Late flakes. HIGH: 15

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1.2 million in Wisconsin tested positive
Packers logo
Packers announce ticket and prize giveaways ahead of divisional playoff
ThedaCare speaks on "serious surge” of COVID-19 cases
ThedaCare postpones non-urgent elective surgeries due to COVID patient surge
Cade Reddington
Fentanyl-laced pill kills Waunakee 18-year-old, mother cries out for awareness and change
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback...
Packers to face 49ers in NFC Divisional Round Saturday night

Latest News

January 18 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold air returns
January 18 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light snow
First Alert Weather
LIGHT SNOW ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN
January 18 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some snow