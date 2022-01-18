SNOW WINDING DOWN, ARCTIC AIR RETURNS TONIGHT

The steady snow that has affected our northern areas is on the way out but some flakes and/or drizzle may continue into the evening hours. Watch for slick spots on roads in locations that got in on the snow today. Temperatures will be warming into the mid 30s from the Valley southward today.

Arctic air returns tonight and it’ll hand around for the rest of the work week. Highs Wednesday look to range from the single digits to mid teens with wind chills below zero a good chunk of the day. A few flakes may linger, especially across the north.

Temperatures fall below zero Thursday morning with wind chills even colder, perhaps in the -10° to -30° range. Highs Thursday under sunny skies will probably max out in the single digits to around 10°. The actual air temperatures may be in the teens below zero Thursday night.

We’ll come out of the arctic air somewhat on Saturday with a round of light morning and midday snow. However, the snow should be gone by the time the Packers kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s going to be chilly for this weekend’s playoff game, but not abnormally cold for this time of year. Kickoff temperatures will be in the teens, with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-25 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-25+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON. Lingering flakes and drizzle. Mild & breezy. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Evening flakes and mist. Falling temperatures after midnight. LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A few flakes NORTH. Blustery with subzero wind chills HIGH: 15 LOW: -5

THURSDAY: Early wind chills of -10 to -25. Sunny and bitter cold. HIGH: 9 LOW: -11

FRIDAY: A frigid start with harsh chills. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 15 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: Morning and midday snow showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 21: PACKERS KICKOFF: 15 LOW: 5

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. A few flakes? HIGH: 15 LOW: 5

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Late flakes. HIGH: 15

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.