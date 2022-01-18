Advertisement

Pilot crashes into fuel truck during takeoff at Racine County airport

Plane crash
Plane crash(AP News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORKVILLE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a 79-year-old man was injured after a small plane he was piloting crashed prior to takeoff at the Sylvania Airport in Racine County.

The Racine County sheriff’s office says the pilot was the sole occupant of the plane, which struck a fuel tanker truck prior to liftoff Tuesday and spun around before colliding head-on into the truck.

The plane was leaking fuel, but there were no flames or smoke.

The pilot was conscious and breathing. He was treated at the scene and taken to Froedtert Hospital via helicopter. His condition is not known.

