Peshtigo River rock bass show high levels of PFAS chemical, consumption advisory issued

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin wildlife and health officials are warning of high levels of a man-made chemical found in rock bass sampled from the Peshtigo River.

Elevated levels of PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate), were detected in the fish. Therefore, the DNR and Department of Health Services have issued a consumption advisory for the Bay of Green Bay and its tributaries.

The agencies recommend consuming only one meal per week for rock bass from the bay and tributaries up to the first dam. This includes parts of the Peshtigo, Oconto and Menominee rivers.

Low levels of PFOS were found in other species sampled from the Peshtigo River and Green Bay, according to the DNR. However, it was not enough to issue a consumption advisory.

PFOS are a type of PFAS, chemicals used in non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, sprays and some firefighting foams.

Eating fish with high levels of PFAS comes with the risk of increased cholesterol levels, decreased immune response, and decreased fertility in women.

The results are from fish sampling that happened in 2020.

