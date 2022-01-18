“Mean Girls” postponed, other shows will go on at Fox Cities PAC

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - “The show must go on”, that’s a popular phrase in the entertainment world. But, unfortunately, a spread of COVID-19 through the cast and crew of the musical “Mean Girls”, means performances scheduled for Appleton this week had to be postponed.

Tuesday night was supposed to be opening night of “Mean Girls” as part of the Broadway series at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. It’s was the third Broadway musical on the schedule since late last year, when in-person shows returned to the PAC. But, there will be no curtain call as the omicron variant of COVID has disrupted the traveling company’s schedule, including postponing its performances last week in Madison as well.

According to Maria Van Laanen, President and CEO at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, “We were hoping that enough of the cast members would be healthy and be able to safely return to the stage in time for our dates. Unfortunately, like I said, the virus continued to spread and they were not able to make that happen.”

The postponement of the show, until August, is obviously disappointing, especially since the Fox Cities PAC has put safety measures into place to protect staff, volunteers, audience members. Masking has been required for everyone in the building, and it appeared to be working.

“I know the community has responded so well and has said time and again how important it is to come to share these live, in-person arts events and it’s just so heartbreaking that our audiences are doing everything right, but unfortunately we just could not make it happen this time,” says Van Laanen.

“Hairspray” is the next show on the Broadway series scheduled at the PAC. It’s set to open on February 15th. Between now and then PAC officials will closely monitor the COVID situations and with safety measures in place they’re optimistic this show will go on.

According to Van Laanen, “The thing that we’re all learning is that the environment around this pandemic changes so rapidly, so we’re exploring that on a show by show basis just to make sure that we’re responding appropriately and responsibly. I would expect that we’ll be able to welcome ‘Hairspray’ in exactly as planned.”

And until then, virtual workshops for students along with other events, like the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra scheduled for January 29th, in-person, will still go on.

