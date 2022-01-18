Advertisement

Man who drove over Kaukauna roundabout arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI

A driver travels over the County J/Lawe St. roundabout. Jan. 17, 2022.
A driver travels over the County J/Lawe St. roundabout. Jan. 17, 2022.(Kaukauna Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was arrested on suspicion of 5th offense OWI after driving over a Kaukauna roundabout.

On Jan. 17, at about 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of the 41 northbound off ramp to County Highway J/Lawe Street. A driver traveled over the roundabout and was in a ditch.

The responding officer located a 58-year-old male driver. The officer noticed signs the driver was under the influence and conducted field sobriety tests.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of 5th offense OWI. His name was not released.

“The male appeared to exit I-41 and not slow down much when it reached the top of the roundabout at Lawe St. and continued at a high speed over the center of the roundabout and crashed into the ditch on the other side,” reads a statement from Kaukauna Police.

