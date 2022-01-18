Advertisement

LIGHT SNOW ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
It’s snowing across the Northwoods... An “Alberta Clipper” moving through the region will give us snow across northern Wisconsin through the early afternoon. Some icy mist or drizzle is possible as the snow comes to an end late in the day. Areas along and NORTH of Highway 64 will get 1-3″, while areas SOUTH of Green Bay will be lucky to get a coating of snow. Regardless, some slippery travel will be possible at times.

Once this weathermaker moves on, blustery west-northwest winds will pick up this evening. Another surge of arctic air will push into northeast Wisconsin. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens through the rest of the work week. Harsh wind chills of -10 to -25 will be possible heading into early Thursday morning.

We’ll come out of the arctic air somewhat on Saturday with a round of light morning and midday snow. However, the snow should be gone by the time the Packers kickoff against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s going to be chilly for this weekend’s playoff game, but not abnormally cold for this time of year. Kickoff temperatures will be in the upper teens, with wind chills in the single digits.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE/S 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Snow at times. Icy drizzle late? 1-3″ of NORTH... Less SOUTH. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Evening flakes and mist. Clearing and blustery late. LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A few flakes NORTH. Blustery with subzero wind chills HIGH: 17 LOW: -2

THURSDAY: Early wind chills of -10 to -25. Sunny and bitter cold. HIGH: 10 LOW: -10

FRIDAY: A frigid start with harsh chills. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 15 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Morning and midday snow showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 21: PACKERS KICKOFF: 17 LOW: 4

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Snappy cold. HIGH: 15 LOW: 4

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Late flakes. HIGH: 15

