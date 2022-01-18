Advertisement

Krueger ordered to face trial for Oconto shooting over box of drugs

Cody Krueger was arrested in an armed robbery and attempted homicide case.
Cody Krueger was arrested in an armed robbery and attempted homicide case.(Oconto Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court Tuesday ruled there’s probable cause for Cody Krueger to stand trial for attempted first degree intentional homicide and other charges for a shooting in Oconto last September.

Investigators say the shooting was over a package of drugs that was delivered to the victim’s house. Krueger planned to retrieve the package, but the man living there got to the mailbox first.

According to investigators and the criminal complaint, the 40-year-old victim was shot outside his home on September 3. The victim told police he was checking his mail when a guy on a pedal bike came up and pulled a gun on him. The victim said he didn’t know the shooter but believed the guy hung out with people who live at a duplex nearby. He identified Cody Krueger as his shooter in a photo lineup.

A mail carrier said she delivered a package to that house, and a short time later she saw what appeared to be a confrontation between the victim and a person on a bike, then she heard a “pop.” Another witness saw the suspect run to a nearby duplex, get in a red car in the driveway, and drive off.

Police say the people in the car admitted Krueger was with them before they dropped him off at a home on Second Street. They said Cody came to their duplex and told them “he had gotten the package but had to shoot the individual he had taken it from.”

Krueger was arrested following a manhunt a couple weeks later.

Krueger, 24, will be back in court on February 21 to enter a plea to charges of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Armed Robbery, and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon. He’s charged as a repeat offender on all three counts, which can increase the penalty if he’s found guilty. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

Separately, Krueger is charged with two misdemeanors of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon. The court entered not guilty pleas for Krueger at Tuesday’s hearing.

