Kaukauna Republican Steineke will not seek reelection to the Assembly

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna Republican Jim Steineke will not seek reelection to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2022.

Steineke is the Majority Leader of the Assembly. He says he plans to return to the private sector.

“Serving as an elected representative has been one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life,” said Steineke. “However, I firmly believe the time has come to pass the torch and allow for others in our community to step forward and serve their neighbors.”

Steineke’s office listed his accomplishments as Act 10, right-to-work legislation, prevailing wage reforms and state finances.

“Through bold, conservative leadership, we’ve been able to accomplish so much. From reforming government to work smarter and more efficiently, to turning our state’s bleak budget picture around into continuous surpluses, I’m extremely proud of the results legislative Republicans have been able to deliver over the past decade,” Steineke said.

Steineke was elected to represent the 5th Assembly District in November of 2010. Prior to his election, he served as a supervisor in the Town of Vandenbroek and member of the Outagamie County Board.

In 2014, he was named Assembly Majority Leader.

“The continuing support I have received in this role from the community has been incredible and I’d like to thank the voters for continuing to place their trust in me as their representative. That’s made this decision even more difficult. The encouragement I’ve received from my wife and children through the past 10 years has been truly tremendous, and for that, I’ll be eternally grateful,” Steineke said.

The announcement comes a month after Oshkosh Democrat Gordon Hintz announced he was stepping down from his position as Minority Leader of the Assembly.

