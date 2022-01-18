Ice sculptures greet fans at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days remain until the Packers’ big showdown Saturday at Lambeau Field, and plenty of preparations are underway for the tens of thousands of fans who will descend on the stadium district. The sculptors from Minnesota Ice brought the ice to the Frozen Tundra Tuesday morning.

“It’s kind of ironic that we’re at one of the coldest football stadiums in the country, and we’re bringing more ice and more cold,” said Trevor Pearson, an ice sculptor with Minnesota Ice.

The team set up shop outside Lambeau Field near the American Family Insurance Gate entrance.

“It’s not your typical art medium. It’s still art and technically, we’re artists,” Pearson said. “There’s something that’s very cool about ice. It’s strong, but it’s brittle. It’s just a weird medium to use for art.”

The carvers used 24 blocks of ice, that weigh 300lbs each, to design a sculpture that says “PACKERS”. Pearson said the letters are about 5 to 6 feet tall.

The crew has to stack the ice blocks, level them out, and freeze them together to make a sturdy sculpture, then they use serious tools like a chainsaw to cut and shape the ice.

It’s hard work, but Pearson doesn’t mind doing it.

“It’s an honor for us to come from Minnesota to Wisconsin, to Lambeau Field. You know, of all places to carve ice sculptures,” said Pearson

Minnesota Ice has two other sculptures to work on ahead of the big game. There are plans for one sculpture with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to be placed near the Fleet Farm Gate entrance and another photo frame sculpture to be placed near the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

Two snow sculptures were placed at Lambeau earlier in the week: a helmet on the west side of the stadium and a “Go Pack Go” design in front of the Packers Pro Shop.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.