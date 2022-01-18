Advertisement

Hawks end 10-game home losing streak by toppling Bucks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0)...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles past Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 30 points for the struggling Atlanta Hawks, who trailed for much of the game before rallying for a 121-114 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, snapping a 10-game home losing streak.

Winning at State Farm Arena for the first time since Nov. 22, the Hawks avoided their longest stretch without a home victory since an 11-game skid near the end of the dismal 2004-05 season, when Atlanta finished 13-69.

Khris Middleton scored 34 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 for the Bucks.

The Hawks appeared headed for another home loss in the traditional game in Martin Luther King Jr.’s hometown on the national holiday honoring the civil rights leader, trailing by as many as 14 and finding themselves down 97-86 with about 9 minutes remaining.

