Erickson promoted to Brewers staff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton native Matt Erickson is going to the show. The Timber Rattlers longtime manager was added to the Brewers major league coaching staff on Tuesday; he will join Craig Counsell’s staff as an infield and assistant hitting coach.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in Appleton as manager of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers,” said Erickson Tuesday. “They have a tremendous front office there, led by Rob Zerjav. We’ve had a lot of good players come through. It’s been a privilege to be part of that for such a long time. But it’s time to turn the page and help a little bit on the field at the big-league level. I’m excited about that.”

Erickson has been the Timber Rattlers manager since 2011, but joined the club in 2009. He won a franchise-record 652 games as manager, leading the team to a Midwest League Championship in 2012. “I have had the chance to work with Matt on a day-to-day basis for over ten years and have seen how talented of a teacher he is and how lucky the players have been to have him as a manager,” said Rob Zerjav, President and CEO of the Timber Rattlers. “As sad as we are to see Matt leaving, he will always be a part of the Timber Rattlers family and we are all so happy for Matt and his family.”

Erickson has been a fixture at Brewers spring training the last few years, helping the major league team before his minor league duties began. Now it will be a full-time role with his home state team. The Brewers also named Jim Henderson their new bullpen coach. The former Brewers reliever had been the pitching coach at Triple-A Nashville, and also served in the same capacity for Erickson in 2019. “Both of us (he and Henderson) are Brewers. We played for the Brewers; we’ve now coached a number of years in their system and want nothing but the best for the organization... It’s a humbling experience to get this opportunity but at the same time it’s something I think I’m ready for. I’ll try to contribute in any way possible.”

Erickson played 4 games for the Brewers in 2004, the only major league games of his 11-year professional career.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.