Crews fight fire at Appleton duplex

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a duplex in Appleton Tuesday.

The Appleton Fire Department was called to the 1600 block of E. Capitol Drive.

Video and photos from the scene show damage to a garage separating the two sides of the duplex.

No information was immediately released.

Action 2 News will update this story when we learn more about the fire.

AFD is working a structure fire in the 1600 block of E. Capitol. E. Capitol is closed from Ballard to Witzke, please seek an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/VdxYNBkBOm — Appleton Fire Dept. (@appletonfire) January 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.