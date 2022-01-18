Advertisement

Crews fight fire at Appleton duplex

Crews fight a house fire at an Appleton duplex. Jan. 18, 2022.
Crews fight a house fire at an Appleton duplex. Jan. 18, 2022.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a duplex in Appleton Tuesday.

The Appleton Fire Department was called to the 1600 block of E. Capitol Drive.

Video and photos from the scene show damage to a garage separating the two sides of the duplex.

No information was immediately released.

Action 2 News will update this story when we learn more about the fire.

