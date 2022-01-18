COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Almost 15,000 new cases, 42 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The 7-day average of new COVID-19 virus cases had an upswing Tuesday in the Wisconsin Department of Health Services report, suggesting a logjam of data appear to still be washing in to the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System as well as a flood of new cases due to the highly-contagious omicron strain.

The DHS continues to caution that numbers are higher than normal after making changes to directly import data from local and tribal health departments into the state’s system. The old method was overwhelmed by the omicron surge, which was already lifting Wisconsin’s COVID-19 crisis to record case numbers even before the switch.

Tuesday, the DHS says 14,953 new cases were reported. We caution some of these cases may be days old. The DHS says the rolling 7-day average rose from 17,916 to 18,216 cases per day over the past week; that’s still below Friday’s numbers when the floodgates were opened.

To date, 1,226,097 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin.

To date, 10,582 people have died from it, or 0.86% of all cases. The state added 42 people to the death toll since Monday. The DHS says 38 of those people died in the last 30 days. Nevertheless, the DHS says the 7-day average stayed at 24 deaths per day. Counties in WBAY’s viewing area reporting a death were Langlade (2), Manitowoc, Outagamie and Sheboygan. County-by-county case and death numbers are listed at the end of our daily updates.

The state’s report also shows 254 more people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. We calculate the 7-day average is up to 229 patients admitted per day. That’s the second-highest rolling average in our records -- higher than a four-day surge in November, 2020, and only behind December 14, 2021, after the state caught up on a backlog after a four-day computer system malfunction. Since the pandemic, 54,525 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, which is 4.45% of cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there are 2,222 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, including 465 in intensive care units -- 25 fewer patients overall but 13 more people in ICU since Monday. Local hospitals followed that pattern. Northeast health care region hospitals have 211 patients, including 43 in ICU -- 10 fewer patients but 1 more in ICU. Fox Valley region hospitals have 164 patients, with 34 of them in ICU -- 1 fewer patient but 3 more of them in intensive care.

Wisconsin is on pace to pass 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week. Vaccinators added another 11,499 “shots in the arm” since Monday’s report. More than half of those were booster shots (6,725), which has become the trend. Since Monday, there were 2,201 fewer Wisconsinites who hadn’t had a vaccine. Add to that 2,321 fewer Wisconsinites who weren’t fully vaccinated.

To date, 3,668,013 Wisconsin residents age 5 and up have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 62.9% of the population, and 3,429,974 of those completing their vaccine series, or 58.8% of the population.

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 23.7% received vaccine (+0.2)/18.0% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 58.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/53.8% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 57.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/52.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 62.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/57.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 67.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/63.8% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 70.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/67.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.2% 60.6% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.9% 53.0% Dodge (87,839) 51.4% 48.5% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 77.8% (+0.1) 72.9% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.6% 51.4% Forest (9,004) 51.6% 48.5% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.7% 49.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.8% 53.1% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.9% (+0.1) 49.7% Langlade (19,189) 53.2% (+0.1) 50.5% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.5% (+0.1) 56.4% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.4% 49.5% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.6% 74.4% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.2% 49.5% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.1% 59.5% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.9% (+0.1) 44.6% (+0.2) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 61.6% (+0.1) 58.1% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.7% 51.8% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.3% (+0.1) 42.8% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.2% 57.4% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 292,383 (61.6%) 276,312 (58.2%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 324,465 (59.0%) 305,794 (55.6%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,668,013 (62.9%, +0.1) 3,429,974 (58.8%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

The Wisconsin DHS changed how local health departments submit COVID-19 test results, which is clearing a backlog of cases and causing unusually high numbers.

Brown – 62,320 cases (+945) (318 deaths)

Calumet – 10,273 cases (+66) (82 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,082 cases (77 deaths)

Dodge – 21,560 cases (+435) (252 deaths)

Door – 5,818 cases (+68) (44 deaths)

Florence - 681 cases (+7) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 25,723 cases (+246) (189 deaths)

Forest - 2,023 cases (+8) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,204 cases (34 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,561 cases (+29) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,856 cases (61 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,096 cases (+23) (37 deaths)

Langlade - 4,277 cases (+55) (52 deaths) (+2)

Manitowoc – 15,217 cases (+72) (127 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 8,506 cases (+52) (86 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,320 cases (56 deaths)

Menominee – 1,597 cases (+166) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 8,391 cases (+44) (73 deaths)

Outagamie – 37,447 cases (+233) (282 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 8,623 cases (+107) (101 deaths)

Sheboygan – 25,950 cases (+227) (190 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 9,974 cases (+75) (174 deaths)

Waushara – 4,191 cases (+27) (61 deaths)

Winnebago – 37,043 (+242) (288 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

