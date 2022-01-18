Community members pay it forward to help new generation of police officers pay for school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Community leaders and local law enforcement are doing their part to help recruit a new generation of police officers.

We’ve been reporting for months about how difficult it is to find new officers with staffing numbers at their lowest level in more than a decade.

Now extra financial help from the community is helping ease the burden for new officers to receive a college education.

“I actually, this semester, have a third generation student where his grandfather and his dad were both students that I taught,” says Kevin Rathburn.

Rathburn has been teaching in the criminal justice and public safety programs at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College for more than 30 years.

He takes pride seeing his students succeed and become public servants.

“Here we have people who are coming from our community, kind of homegrown,” says Rathburn. “They have a connection and commitment to the community, and we’re actually seeing our students get hired all over the country, so it’s a great opportunity.”

And now more will receive that opportunity thanks to current local officers and the Green Bay Preble Optimist Club.

Members of the club, Green Bay Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office helped present a check worth $5,000 to NWTC’s Education Foundation at a luncheon at the Bar East in Green Bay Tuesday.

Money collected from sponsorships and donations at the Green Bay Preble Optimist Club’s annual Respect for Law Banquet in September made it possible.

“That money is designated to students at NWTC that are Brown County residents that are pursuing an education in law enforcement,” says Steve Marshall, chair of the Respect for Law Banquet Committee and member of the optimist club. “It’s important to us as the Green Bay Preble Optimist Club to keep the community safe, and our whole cause is friend of youth.”

Especially right now, when the pandemic has led to financial hardships for so many more people, this creates new opportunities for students to go to school that otherwise might not have been able to.

“They might be first-generation learners which makes a big difference for their families,” says Rathburn. “This allows students to take either a part-time job or to not work at all and just be able to focus on school and family, and that’s a huge difference for students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to come into this field.”

Rathburn says the interest for students to become police officers is not diminishing.

He hopes community support and donations like this will only help address the state’s well documented recruitment and retention challenges and draw more people to careers in public safety.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.