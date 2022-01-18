Brown County supervisor calls for vote of support for Professional Football Stadium District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Brown County Board of Supervisors are being asked to vote on whether they support continuing the Stadium District Board.

The Green Bay Packers have threatened “immediate major litigation” if the state Legislature goes through with a bill to dissolve the Professional Football Stadium District Board. The Packers say it violates the team’s lease with the city and the board which includes a 10% Lambeau Field ticket tax for stadium maintenance.

The bill was proposed by Rep. David Steffen (R-Howard), who says the board has “exhausted” its original purpose of managing funds from a half-cent county sales tax for Lambeau Field renovations. Steffen proposes ending the program and using its funds to give Brown County property tax payers a one-time check of $700 and diverting millions of dollars from the ticket tax to local governments for law enforcement and infrastructure, small business and community projects.

Patrick Evans, a supervisor for District 9, plans to submit a proposal at Wednesday night’s meeting. We’re told this is a formality, and his proposal will be assigned to the county’s Executive Committee for discussion next month. Evans is asking Rep. Steffen to attend the meeting along with representatives from the Packers and Stadium District Board.

The full county board could take up the proposal at its meeting later in February after the Executive Committee meeting.

Evans’s proposal reads in part:

“The Brown County Board of Supervisors is in support of the Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District.” Results of the vote will be sent to the Wisconsin State Legislature (all Senate and Assembly members) and office of the Governor. As the people of Brown County have provided over $300 million in a half-percent sales tax lasting almost 15 years, they should have a voice in support (or dissolving) of the District and subsequently District Board (oversight body). This vote of support (or lack there-of) should be conducted through representation, on behalf of the constituent, by their respective County Board Supervisor.”

