Advertisement

Ticket brokers: Interest in Packers playoff tickets is “non-stop”

(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ticket brokers say business has been non-stop since the NFC Divisional Playoff match-up was set Sunday.

Ticket King told us Monday prices for the Packers-49ers game at Lambeau Field were starting at $240. That price could fluctuate throughout the week.

Demand is expected to be up after last year’s games had limited or no fans in the stands.

But since it’s projected to be colder than normal next weekend, they also say a number of season ticket holders are looking to sell their tickets.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback...
Packers to face 49ers in NFC Divisional Round Saturday night
Door County Ice Rescue
3 rescued, one taken to hospital after ice rescue near Sugar Creek County Park Saturday
Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Shooting in Ashwaubenon under investigation, two suspects in custody
Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
D.A.: No charges for man who shot and killed woman at Marathon gas station
Packers logo
Packers announce ticket and prize giveaways ahead of divisional playoff

Latest News

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
DEBRIEF: ThedaCare pauses some surgeries
Adriana Stephens, 19, was arrested after a shooting in Ashwaubenon in January 2022
Shooting in Ashwaubenon under investigation, two suspects in custody
John Peroutka's sculpture at Red Arrow Park in Manitowoc
Artist's work appears throughout Manitowoc
Isaac is on the autism spectrum and thrives when he can keep to a routine. Meilahn has made it...
Fond du Lac man shows support for police department with weekly dance
Packers logo
Packers announce ticket and prize giveaways ahead of divisional playoff