Ticket brokers: Interest in Packers playoff tickets is “non-stop”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ticket brokers say business has been non-stop since the NFC Divisional Playoff match-up was set Sunday.

Ticket King told us Monday prices for the Packers-49ers game at Lambeau Field were starting at $240. That price could fluctuate throughout the week.

Demand is expected to be up after last year’s games had limited or no fans in the stands.

But since it’s projected to be colder than normal next weekend, they also say a number of season ticket holders are looking to sell their tickets.

