ThedaCare postpones non-urgent elective surgeries due to COVID patient surge

ThedaCare speaks on "serious surge” of COVID-19 cases
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare says its medical system has a record number of COVID-19 patients right now. As a result, it’s putting off all non-urgent elective surgeries at all of its seven hospitals effective immediately.

ThedaCare says surgery teams and health care providers are deciding on a case-by-case basis which surgeries can be safely deferred for up to a few weeks, once ThedaCare has adequate staffing. Surgery dates may be moved back up if a patient’s condition changes. Urgent surgeries and outpatient surgeries will continue.

Affected patients will be contacted by their care teams to reschedule their surgery.

ThedaCare says the decision was based on factors including hospital capacities, staffing and patient conditions. “This decision was made with the utmost concern to protect our patients, team members and communities,” said Dr. Michael Hooker, chief medical officer for acute care.

“In addition to seeing a record number of COVID patients in our system... we are also experiencing some of the highest absent rates due to illness or exposure to the coronavirus,” a statement from senior vice president Lynn Detterman said, noting that they need healthy caregivers in order to treat the patients filling hospital beds.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have been dedicated to caring for those with COVID in addition to safely providing acute care for chronic conditions and serious medical situations such as heart attacks, stroke, trauma and cancer care treatments,” Dr. Hooker added.

ThedaCare says it predicts “COVID-19 cases will continue to rise for the next two to three weeks.” It blames the highly contagious omicron variant. It also says almost 4 out of 5 patients in its hospitals and intensive care units are unvaccinated.

The health care organization made a plea for the community to help slow the spread of the virus by getting the vaccine or a booster, wearing a mask and social distancing outside your household, and staying home if you feel sick.

