SOME SNOW TUESDAY, ARCTIC AIR RETURNS WEDNESDAY

An Alberta Clipper system will spread more snow across the region on Tuesday. Locations north of Green Bay may get 1-2″ with slightly more possible up in the U.P. A coating or less is more likely in the Fox Valley and points south. High temperatures warm back up into the 20s and 30s with southerly winds developing.

Arctic air is slated to surge back in starting early Wednesday morning and it’ll remain cold through Friday. The actual air temperature should be well below 0° both Wednesday night and Thursday night. Wind chills at times could be down to -30° or colder.

Temperatures moderate briefly Saturday with highs in the lower 20s... but more light snow is possible. Most of the snow SHOULD wrap up by kickoff for the Packers game at Lambeau. The early prognosis for kickoff calls for temperatures in the teens with colder wind chill values.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SSE 510-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-25 G30 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds fill back in. LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Snow develops. 1-2″+ NORTH, less farther SOUTH. HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cold & blustery. HIGH: 14 LOW: -7

THURSDAY: Sunny & cold. Subzero wind chills all day long. HIGH: 6 LOW: -13

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cold. HIGH: 13 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: Light snow possible. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 22: PACKERS KICKOFF: 10s LOW: 4

SUNDAY: Chance of light snow. HIGH: 16 LOW: 4

MONDAY: Chance of light snow. HIGH: 16

