Advertisement

SOME SNOW TUESDAY, ARCTIC AIR RETURNS WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Alberta Clipper system will spread more snow across the region on Tuesday. Locations north of Green Bay may get 1-2″ with slightly more possible up in the U.P. A coating or less is more likely in the Fox Valley and points south. High temperatures warm back up into the 20s and 30s with southerly winds developing.

Arctic air is slated to surge back in starting early Wednesday morning and it’ll remain cold through Friday. The actual air temperature should be well below 0° both Wednesday night and Thursday night. Wind chills at times could be down to -30° or colder.

Temperatures moderate briefly Saturday with highs in the lower 20s... but more light snow is possible. Most of the snow SHOULD wrap up by kickoff for the Packers game at Lambeau. The early prognosis for kickoff calls for temperatures in the teens with colder wind chill values.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SSE 510-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-25 G30 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds fill back in. LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Snow develops. 1-2″+ NORTH, less farther SOUTH. HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Cold & blustery. HIGH: 14 LOW: -7

THURSDAY: Sunny & cold. Subzero wind chills all day long. HIGH: 6 LOW: -13

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying cold. HIGH: 13 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: Light snow possible. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 22: PACKERS KICKOFF: 10s LOW: 4

SUNDAY: Chance of light snow. HIGH: 16 LOW: 4

MONDAY: Chance of light snow. HIGH: 16

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, left, greets Green Bay Packers quarterback...
Packers to face 49ers in NFC Divisional Round Saturday night
Door County Ice Rescue
3 rescued, one taken to hospital after ice rescue near Sugar Creek County Park Saturday
Police tape.
Shooting in Ashwaubenon under investigation, two suspects in custody
Dominique Wilson has been identified by police as the woman killed during a shooting at a Green...
D.A.: No charges for man who shot and killed woman at Marathon gas station
Packers logo
Packers announce ticket and prize giveaways ahead of divisional playoff

Latest News

First Alert Weather
QUIET & SEASONABLE WINTER WEATHER TODAY
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Seasonable now but not for long
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clouds and cold
First Alert Weather
QUIET & SEASONABLE WINTER WEATHER TODAY