Republicans push reducing age for concealed-carry in Wisconsin

concealed carry
concealed carry(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican state lawmakers are pushing a plan that would lower the minimum age to legally carry a concealed weapon in Wisconsin.

Currently, a Wisconsin resident needs to be 21 before they can apply for a concealed carry permit. The GOP-backed bill would lower it to 18.

The measure’s sponsor, state Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers) says 18-year-olds have the right to vote or go to war so they should also have the right to carry a concealed weapon.

While gun rights groups, including the National Rifle Association, support the plan, opponents include the city of Milwaukee, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort.

