QUIET & SEASONABLE WINTER WEATHER TODAY

Skies are mostly cloudy to overcast across Wisconsin. A weak front draped across the Northwoods, plus a northwest breeze off of Lake Superior, may produce a few flurries. Otherwise, it’s going to be a quiet winter day across the area. Temperatures will be seasonable, with afternoon highs in the 20s.

Our next weathermaker will arrive tomorrow. It’s another “Alberta Clipper”, which will bring us some light snow. Most of it will fall NORTH of Green Bay, where 1-2″ will be possible. Areas farther SOUTH won’t see as much... Perhaps a dusting with a touch of icy mist or drizzle. Tuesday’s severe weather outlook is LOW for slippery travel.

Another push of arctic air will arrive during the second half of this week. Highs on Thursday will only be in the single digits with subzero wind chills.

We’re also watching Saturday’s forecast very closely... After a round of early morning snow showers, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 20s. Temperatures will be dropping through the teens with single digit wind chills as the Packers battle the San Francisco 49ers. It will certainly be chilly at Lambeau Field for this weekend’s big playoff game!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: SE/S 5-15+ MPH

M.L.K. JR. DAY: Plenty of clouds. A few flurries. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 26

TONIGHT: Continued cloudy. Cold and quiet. LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Snow develops. Some icy mist late... 1-2″ NORTH, Less farther south. HIGH: 33 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Colder and quite blustery. HIGH: 14 LOW: -3

THURSDAY: Sunny, but bitter cold. Subzero wind chills. HIGH: 7 LOW: -10

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold again. Subzero wind chills. HIGH: 13 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Early snow showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 22: PACKERS KICKOFF: 15 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Colder again. HIGH: 13

